CBSE releases marking policy for class 10, results to be announced on Jun 20

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday released the policy for tabulation of marks for class 10 board exams which have been cancelled because of the rising COVID-19 cases.

The results for class 10 students will be declared on June 20, it said.

While the internal assessment for 20 marks will be done as per the existing policy of the board, the assessment of remaining 80 marks for each subject will be done by the schools.

Each school will have to form a result committee consisting of principal and seven teachers for finalising the results.

"As per the information collected from the schools through Regional Offices of CBSE, schools have conducted different types and number of tests/exams," CBSE said, adding that periodic or unit test, half-yearly or mid-term examinations and pre-board examinations will be used for school-based assessment.

If schools have conducted more than one test, the result committee may fix the weightage to be given to each exam, the board said. The committee will also take the final decision if exams for any or all the categories were not conducted.

As marks will be allocated at school level, they will strictly not be comparable across schools and "each school will have to internally moderate the marks to account for the school level variations by using a reliable reference standard".

The board has laid down the guidelines for allocation of marks by schools like historical performance of the school, average marks for the school in board examinations of reference year, among others.

Meanwhile, CBSE may depute a team to verify the records of the student and the rationale document of the school to ensure the correctness of allocation of marks.

Last month, CBSE had postponed the class 12 board exams, scheduled to be held from May 4 to June 14, in view of the rising coronavirus cases across the country, while board exams for students of class 10 were cancelled.

For class 10 students, it had said that any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated will be given an opportunity to appear in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams.

