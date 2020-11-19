CA Exams 2020: Students worry of COVID-19 risk as ICAI refuses to budge

Students have criticised ICAI body for not postponing CA exams despite COVID-19 pandemic. Calling it an "unfortunate", many students alleged the ICAI has failed to communicate with thousands of students. They complain several exam centres have been changed at the last minute.

The ICAI has decided to not defer the exam anymore. But students are unhappy. "As a fellow CA, I feel it makes no sense in holding CA exams during such a time by putting lives at risk. ICAI is making a mockery of all safety protocols! My heart goes out to all the students who are facing this torture," a user tweeted.

The ICAI is set to conduct the CA examinations (foundation, intermediate, and final) from November 21 to December 14.

Students are also angry over ICAI's decision to change over 30 exam centres, just four days ahead of the exam. The changes include shifting centres to new venues and correction in names.

Students have also alleged many contracted coronavirus during the Advanced ITT exam conducted on November 10, and that the ICAI should postpone the upcoming exams considering the threat.

The Congress student body NSUI has also raised the matter with the ICAI Secretary. "As you know that states like Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka are reeling under the second wave of coronavirus. And since the exam is 18 days long, it'll be very difficult for students to the exam in such an environment," the student body has said while requesting the ICAI to postpone the exam to January/February.

Students also allege that many have been allotted exam centres near COVID-19 hotspots in violation of MHA guidelines. ICAI, meanwhile, has refuted the claims.

The exam centres where changes have been made are in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh.

ICAI has also offered students an 'opt-out' scheme, under which COVID-19 positive students or those who have coronavirus symptoms can 'opt-out' and give the exam later. The scheme is also valid for those candidates whose family members, with whom they live, are COVID-19 positive. Students who opt-out of the exam will be allowed to sit in the second cycle which will be held in January next year.

