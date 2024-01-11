Suchana Seth case: Blood found in Goa service apartment was of the Bengaluru CEO, says top cop

Suchana Seth case: The blood stains that led to the eventual arrest of Bengaluru-based The Mindful AI Lab CEO, Suchana Seth, for allegedly murdering her 4-year-old child, were of her, said Goa DGP Jaspal Singh.

Singh told India Today TV that the blood stains, on the basis of which the police were asked to investigate the case, were of Seth, who had a cut mark on her wrist.

The Goa top cop said that Seth has not been cooperating with the investigating agencies. Meanwhile, the police are investigating the cough syrup that was recovered from the room. The court has granted a 6-day police remand for the accused, and an interrogation is currently underway.

Singh said Seth came to Goa on January 6, stayed at a service apartment with her son, and left on January 7. The 39-year-old entrepreneur was arrested in Karnataka’s Chitradurga on Monday, after the staff at the apartment found blood stains in the room and alerted the local police.

The police contacted Seth’s cab driver – she was en route to Bengaluru from Goa in a cab – and asked him to divert the route to the nearest police station. After the police intercepted the cab and looked into her luggage, the child’s body was found inside a bag.

According to the initial doctor’s report, the child’s murder was the result of smothering. It is believed that something was placed on his mouth, which led to his suffocation to which he succumbed.

Sources also told India Today that Seth was unhappy after a court order allowed her estranged husband to meet her son every Sunday.

Also read: Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth claims she didn't kill her son, says Goa Police

Also read: Suchana Seth case: Bengaluru CEO’s estranged husband video-called son before the 4-yr old was murdered