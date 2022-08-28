Supertech says Noida Authority approved twin towers' construction plan; SC's order came on technical grounds

Realty firm Supertech, on Sunday, said the twin towers situated in Noida, set to be demolished this afternoon, were constructed as per the building plan approved by Noida Authorities and no deviations were made.

RK Arora, CMD, Supertech, in a public statement, had stated that the Noida Authority had approved the building plans of the Project, including the two towers Apex and Ceyane in 2009, which was strictly following the then prevailing Building Bylaws announced by the State Government.

The two towers - one with an altitude of 103 metre and another around 97-metre tall - are situated in Sector 93A, Noida. Arora also added that the demolition of these two towers will not impact its other real estate projects, which will be delivered to homebuyers. More than 3,700 kgs of explosives are being used in this operation.

The nearly 100-metre-tall Apex and Ceyane towers were demolished at 2.30 pm on Sunday following a Supreme Court order that found their construction within Emerald Court premises in violation of norms.

Arora said: "No deviation from the Building Plan was made and the Building was constructed after making full payment to the Authority. However, the Hon'ble Supreme Court has not found the construction satisfactory on technical grounds and accordingly issued orders to demolish the two towers."

"We have completed and given delivery of more than 70,000 Units to homebuyers and are committed to give delivery to remaining homebuyers as per schedule time frame. We assure all our home buyers that the order of the Hon'ble Supreme Court will not affect any other ongoing project and all other projects will continue and we are committed to complete construction and deliver the flats to the allottees as per the schedule time."

The company has awarded the work of demolition to a world-renowned agency Edifice Engineering which has expertise in carrying out safe demolitions of high-rise buildings, the statement said.

