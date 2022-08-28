Noida's Supertech twin towers demolished

Nearly 100-metre-tall 32-storey Supertech twin towers in Noida have been demolished successfully on Sunday, August 28. These twin towers were located at the ‘Supertech Emerald Court’ housing society Sector 93A in Noida.

For the demolition, around 3,700 kg of explosives - a mix of dynamite, emulsions and plastic explosives - was used. The cost of demolition was approximately Rs 20 crore, which was paid by Supertech.

RK Arora, CMD, Supertech, in a public statement, had stated that the Noida Authority had approved the building plans of the Project, including the two towers Apex and Ceyane in 2009, which was strictly in accordance with the then prevailing Building Bye laws announced by the State Government.

The two towers - one with an altitude of 103 metres and another around 97-metre tall - were proposed to be built in 2004. The Noida Authority allotted a 48,263 sq metres land, which was a part of Plot No 4 situated in Sector 93A.

Arora said: “No deviation from the Building Plan was made and the Building was constructed after making full payment to the Authority. However, the Hon’ble Supreme Court has not found the construction satisfactory on technical grounds and accordingly issued orders to demolish the two towers.”

The project was located off the expressway that connects the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida. The flats now have a valuation between Rs 1 crore to Rs 3 crore, as per the real estate websites.

“We have completed and given delivery of more than 70,000 Units to homebuyers and are committed to give delivery to remaining homebuyers as per schedule time frame. We assure all our home buyers that the order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court will not affect any other ongoing project and all other projects will continue and we are committed to complete construction and deliver the flats to the allottees as per the schedule time.”

Why Supertech twin towers were demolished

The Supertech twin towers, also known as Apex and Ceyane towers, were turned into debris after Supreme Court (SC), on August 31 2021, ordered the demolition of the twin towers saying that illegal construction has to be dealt with strictly to ensure compliance with the rule of law.

The Noida Authority sanctioned the building plan for the construction of Emerald Court consisting of 14 towers in 2005. The construction commenced for these towers also began in the same year.

The problems started after the developer Supertech changed the plans in March 2012 and built a complex of 15 buildings, with each building having 11 stories instead of nine. The changed plan also included two more towers - Ceyane and Apex - that would rise to 40 floors above the ground, which later became the heart of the legal battle between Supertech and residents.

Residents were promised to have a ‘green’ area in front of Tower one, according to the documents submitted in court until December 2006. This was in the plan that was first modified in June 2005. But, the ‘green’ area later became the ground on which the twin towers would be built.

The residents of Emerald Court demanded that the twin towers be demolished claiming that it was being constructed illegally and asked the Noida Authority to cancel the approvals granted for the construction of these towers.

The residents then appealed to the Allahabad High Court, which agreed to the demands of the Emerald Court's residents. The high court, in April 2014, ordered the demolition of the Supertech Twin Towers. However, the developer appealed against the verdict and the issue reached the Supreme Court of India.

The apex court in its order that the Supertech developer’s this construction violated the minimum distance requirement. It said that the buildings were built illegally without taking the consent of the individual flat owners as required under Uttar Pradesh Apartment Act.

