Noida Supertech twin towers demolition: 10 things to know

Taller than Delhi's iconic Qutub Minar, the 103-metre-tall 32-storey Supertech twin towers in Noida's Sector 93A are set to be demolished at 2.30 pm on August 28. The Supreme Court, on August 31 2021, ordered the demolition of the Supertech twin towers - also known as Apex and Ceyane towers - for violation of building norms, saying that illegal construction has to be dealt with strictly to ensure compliance with the rule of law.

Here are some interesting facts to know about the Supertech twin towers demolition:

More than 3,700 kg of explosives are being used to implode the twin towers. The major task is to ensure the safety of people living in the vicinity and that no nearby buildings suffer damage.

More than 5,000 residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village - the two closest societies to the twin towers - have been evacuated by 7 am on Sunday.



Around 2,700 vehicles belonging to them have also been likely removed from the premises and the residents will take away around 150-200 of their pets, too.



Bringing down the twin towers is one of the most challenging tasks for the six-member demolition team, which comprises experts from Edifice Engineering and South Africa-based Jet Demolitions as the structures were built for seismic zone IV and are extremely strong.



The demolition would be executed using the controlled implosion technique, for which more than 3,700 kg of explosives have been filled within 9,400 holes drilled in columns and sheers. Drilling has been done across almost 18 km.



The Twin Towers’ beams and pillars have been wrapped in geotextile material to minimise the impact of the blast. In addition to this, steel plates and 1,400 truck tyres have also been placed near two residential buildings - Aster 2 and Aster 3 - that are closest to the twin towers and a gas pipeline that is 16 metres away from the demolition site.



Even though the demolition process will not last for more than 12 to 13 seconds, the sound volume produced due to the blast will be close to 150-200 decibels.



A six-member team, stationed 250 metres from the twin towers, will press the final button. The explosives will take nine seconds to ignite and another four to six seconds for the structure to crumble.



The demolition is expected to generate over 80,000 metric tonnes of waste, out of which 50,000 metric tonnes will be treated on-site and the remaining 28,000 metric tonnes of debris will be processed scientifically at the Noida Authority's construction and demolition waste plant in Sector 80.



Edifice Engineering, the company responsible for demolition, will transport the debris to the plant, which is likely to take at least three months to remove all the accumulated debris.

(With input from agencies)