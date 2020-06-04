Supreme Court intervenes, asks Delhi-Haryana-UP to end border issue

The Supreme Court of India, on Thursday, stepped in to resolve the NCR border issue. The apex court has asked the centre to arrange a meeting with officials from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Delhi to arrive at a consensus to allow interstate transport/commuters' movement across the NCR border.

On June 1 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had made an announcement to seal the national capital's border for a week. He also sought suggestions from people by Friday (June 5) to reopen the same. The chief minister only allowed the movement of essential services as the national capital witnessed a surge in coronavirus cases.

Kejriwal's announcement came on the day when Haryana government opened Gurgaon-Delhi borders. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the borders would be opened after the mutual consent of both governments.

Hence, chaos prevailed after Kejriwal's announcement at the Sonepat-Kundli border on the Ambala-Delhi national highway. Similar reports from the Gurgaon-Delhi border surfaced.

Uttar Pradesh's Noida which also shares border with Delhi had sealed all routes since April. In fact, despite the Centre's 'Unlock Phase-1', the UP district administration continued to shut the Delhi-Noida border until further notice. Besides, the borders at Ghaziabad have also been sealed.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines, there should not be any restriction on the inter/intra state movement. Also, no separate permission/e-permit will be required for such movements. However, the ministry added that a state or a union territory can restrict the movement of the person after notifying the public in advance.

Also read: Coronavirus lockdown: Haryana reopens all border points between Gurugram, Delhi

Also read: Alcohol makers urge Delhi govt to lower 70% liquor cess as sales dip