Suresh Raina, Guru Randhawa arrested, later released on bail; here's how netizens reacted

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina was arrested during a raid at Dragonfly club in Mumbai and then later released on bail for allegedly violating COVID-19 norms. Singer Guru Randhawa and Bollywood celebrity Sussanne Khan were also among the celebrities arrested in this raid. Just like Raina, Guru Randhawa was also released on bail by the Mumbai police.

Around 34 people including celebrities were arrested in this raid under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), Section 269 (Whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life), and Section 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC and provisions of the NMDA for keeping the establishment open beyond permissible time limit.

This development could not escape the social media radar and Suresh Raina became a top trend on Twitter. Here are some of the Twitter reactions on the former CSK batsman's arrest

The raid comes a day after the Maharashtra government announced a slew of restrictions on public movement from December 22 to January 5 including night curfew in municipal corporation areas as a safety measure against new coronavirus strain.

