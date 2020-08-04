Sushant Singh Rajput case: Actor's family lawyer demands CBI inquiry

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh has asked for a CBI inquiry of the case. The lawyer has stated that the Mumbai Police is not thoroughly investigating the case. Singh further stated that problems are being created for investigating officers so that they can't inquire about the case properly. He alleged that this is benefiting people responsible for the actor's death.

Vikas Singh has also urged Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to demand a CBI inquiry for the case.

Separately, Bihar DGP G Pandey has said the Mumbai Police forcibly quarantined an IPS officer who had landed at the city to investigate the case. "They've forcibly quarantined an IPS officer. If Maharashtra government is proud of their police, then tell us what they've done in 50 days after the death of Sushant S Rajput. Mumbai has closed all communication channels with us. This indicates that something is wrong," said Pandey.

Pandey's comment is in connection with IPS officer Vinay Tiwari who had reached Mumbai on Sunday night to investigate the case but was quarantined by the BMC.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Manishinde has contested Pandey's claim that the actress is missing. Pandey had said that they have not been able to call her for questioning. Chakraborty's lawyer said that no notice or summons have been received by the actress from Bihar Police.

On Monday, Sushant Singh Rajput's father released a video and stated that he had contacted Mumbai Police in February to inform them that the actor's life is under threat. "On February 25, I informed Bandra Police the life of my son was in danger. He died June 14 and I asked them to act against people in my complaint. No action was taken even 40 days after. So I filed FIR in Patna and Patna Police swung into action," said KK Singh in the video.

However, Shahji Umap, Deputy Commissioner (Operations) Mumbai Police said, "Today KK Singh, father of late Sushant Singh Rajput, released a statement saying the family made a written complaint to Bandra Police on February 25. It must be clarified that no such complaint has been addressed to Bandra Police on that date."

