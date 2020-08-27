Sushant Singh Rajput case: 'Got to know about his mental illness during Europe trip', says Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty has said that she and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput had gone to Europe in October 2019 and it was during this trip that she discovered that Rajput was suffering from mental illness. She also said that she had not been living off Rajput's money and it was the late actor who loved living life king size.

Talking about the exact moment she realised that Sushant Singh Rajput was suffering from mental illness, she said, "When we were leaving for Europe, Sushant said that he feels claustrophobic in a flight. He took a medicine, Modafinil, without any prescription. When we reached Paris, he didn't leave his room for three days. Before the trip, he said that he was very happy. He had told me that he is very excited for the trip as he will show me his true side during our Europe stay. He will walk on the streets and have fun with me which he couldn't do in India. We were really happy. I was wondering what happened."

Rhea further explained in an interview with India Today that Rajput was fine during their stay in Switzerland. The couple stayed at a gothic hotel during their visit to Italy. Rhea said that she didn't want to stay in that hotel but Rajput insisted that they stay in the gothic hotel.

Rajput's health started deteriorating during their stay at that hotel. "His health deteriorated there and he started having anxiety attacks. When I asked him what is happening, he told me that in 2013, he had a depressive episode and met a psychiatrist called Haresh Shetty. He told me that the same doctor advised him to take Modafinil, he took on the flight. He told me that he was fine after that. After that, now he was feeling more depressed and anxious. Then we cut short the trip and returned," added Rhea Chakraborty.

According to Chakraborty, her brother Showil Chakraborty also accompanied the couple to Europe. Chakraborty told that her brother and Rajput had a great bonding. The three of them had even started an artificial intelligence company called Rhealityx. The company was named after Rhea Chakraborty and she even paid for Showil's stake in the company as he did not have a job at that time.

On the allegation that Chakraborty was living off Sushant Singh Rajput's money, she said, "I had a fashion shoot by the clothing trip Shein in Paris. The company sent me the tickets. Sushant thought it was a great idea to make a Euro trip out of this, so he cancelled those tickets -- I have those tickets, in case now I have to prove everything -- and booked first-class tickets, and the rest of the trip he paid for the hotels. He wanted to, and I didn't have a problem with that."

Chakraborty said that she did have a problem with how much money Rajput was spending but was not in a position to question Rajput on his expenditures. Chakraborty also talked about Rajput's previous expensive trip, "Even before this trip (Europe), he went to Thailand with six of his male friends. He booked a private jet for that trip and spent Rs 70 lakh. So, it was not like he spent the money just on me. He was like that as a person. He loved living like a star. I was not living off Sushant Singh Rajput's money. We were living like a couple."

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI to recreate death scene at late actor's Bandra flat

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Locksmith who opened actor's bedroom door reveals what happened on June 14