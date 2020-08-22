Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Locksmith who opened actor's bedroom door reveals what happened on June 14

Amid the CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the locksmith who was called to open his room's door on June 14, has made a big revelation regarding what happened on the fateful day.

In a sting operation carried out by India Today TV, the locksmith, Mohd Rafi Shaikh, who broke the lock of Sushant's bedroom, said he was called when the actor didn't open his door's room despite repeated phone calls and knocks.

According to Shaikh, he was called to Sushant's flat to break the lock of the bedroom. The locksmith said, " It was a computerised lock. I broke it with a knife and a hammer".

He added that when he visited Sushant's flat in the afternoon (1:30 -1:45 pm), there were three to four people present there. He said he went to that flat twice on the same day.

"The first time I went and opened the lock. Those people present inside the flat didn't let me see and asked me to take my stuff and go. After an hour, I came back when the police called me," Shaikh told the channel.

Shaikh said he was unaware that the flat was owned by Sushant when he visited it for the first time. He came to know about it when he was called by the police.

Meanwhile, the CBI, on Saturday, also reached the late actor's residence at the Mount Balc building in Bandra. The central agency team, along with forensic experts, reached Rajput's residence art around 2.30 pm.

CBI officials and experts from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) arrived in more than seven vehicles.

The investigating agency approached the forensic department of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Friday for its medico-legal opinion on the case.

"Rajput's cook Neeraj and his flatmate Siddharth Pithani also accompanied the CBI team," the official said.

Neeraj was interrogated by the central agency on Friday.

The CBI took over Sushant's death case after the Supreme Court's order on August 19. Mumbai Police have declared his death a suicide and registered an Accidental Death Report. Whereas, Sushant's father KK Singh filed an FIR at Patna's Rajiv Nagar Police Station against his son's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her family, accusing them of cheating and abetting his son's suicide.

The father also alleged financial irregularities in the bank accounts of his son.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput case: AIIMS constitutes 5-member team to look into late actor's autopsy report

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI squad reaches Mumbai; here's the plan of action