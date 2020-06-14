Sushant Singh Rajput death: 'Bright, young actor gone too soon,' says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to mourn the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. PM Modi expressed his condolences and said that Rajput was a bright, young actor who was gone too soon. The Prime Minister said that Rajput's rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and that his death has come as a shock.

"Sushant Singh Rajput... a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti," said PM Modi.

Not only PM Modi, ministers such as Smriti Irani, Ravi Shankar Prasad also expressed their grief at the passing of the young actor. "I have no words, no understanding of why you left the way you did. From a bright young kid who came to Balaji to a star who made the Nation swoon... you had come a long way and had many more miles to go. You will be missed Sushant Singh Rajput gone too soon..." said Smriti Irani.

Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Shocked to learn that super talented actor Sushant Singh Rajput is no more.He was from my city Patna. Remember meeting him in Rashtrapati Bhawan during oath taking ceremony last year. He had told me that his family lived in Rajiv Nagar, Patna. He had miles to go. He left too soon."

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik also expressed his grief and said, "Saddened to learn about the sudden demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Pray for peace to the departed soul and for strength to the bereaved family in these difficult times."

Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra home. He was found hanging in his room on Sunday morning. According to police reports, Rajput was suffering from depression. In his short career, Rajput gave some popular hits including Kai Po Che!, PK, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, and Chhichhore. He was 34 years old.

