Sushant Singh Rajput death: Shocked fans, heartbroken celebs can't reconcile

Condolences poured in from fans and colleagues as news about actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death surfaced. The Chhichhore actor was found hanging at his Bandra home earlier this morning. He was 34. According to initial reports, Rajput was suffering from depression, which might have led him to kill himself. However, no suicide note has been recovered so far.

From actors to politicians and fans, Twitterati took to the microblogging site to mourn the death of the actor. Rajput made a name for himself on the small screen with TV series Pavitra Rishta. He later went and starred in popular films such as Kai Po Che!, Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, Chhichhore and Drive.His last film was Drive opposite Jacqueline Fernandez.

News of Rajput's death comes days after his former manager Disha Salian was found dead. Some of his friends were also at home as per initial reports. Police report says he was suffering from depression for the last 6 months.

Born in Patna, Rajput is survived by his elder brother, two sisters and father Dr KK Singh.

Fans and colleagues mourned the death of the actor:

Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much Iâd enjoyed the film and wish Iâd been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family ðð» â Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 14, 2020

The news of Sushant Singh Rajputâs death is truly sad. What a tragic lossð Deepest condolences to his family & loved ones. May his soul find eternal peace. â Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 14, 2020

Shocked beyond words !!!! #SushantSinghRajput no more .... deeply saddened!! â Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 14, 2020

I have no words , no understanding of why you left the way you did. From a bright young kid who came to Balaji to a star who made the Nation swoon.. you had come a long way and had many more miles to go. You will be missed #SushantSinghRajput gone too soon .. â Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) June 14, 2020

Shocked to learn that super talented actor #SushantSinghRajput is no more.He was from my city Patna. Remember meeting him in Rashtrapati Bhawan during oath taking ceremony last year. He had told me that his family lived in Rajiv Nagar,Patna. He had miles to go. He left too soon. â Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) June 14, 2020

Extremely shocked n deeply saddened to hear about #SushantSinghRajput

how tragic..

RIP ðð¼ â Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) June 14, 2020

Still canât believe the news....so so so painful to hear this...canât say anything...itâs to much to handle..just rest in peace my friend...ðððð

#sushantsinghrajput â Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub (@Mdzeeshanayyub) June 14, 2020

Deeply shocked to hear about the suicide of #SushantSinghRajput. I canât believe! ð My heart goes out to his family. à¥ à¤¶à¤¾à¤à¤¤à¤¿ â Manoj Joshi (@actormanojjoshi) June 14, 2020

You can never know what others are going through. Their struggles, their pain, their desires.....

Kindly stop mocking, bullying, and stop imposing your ways on everyone.

Kindly be kind to all.

Gone too soon. Om Shanti. #SushantSinghRajput â Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) June 14, 2020

Shocked and heartbroken...such a brilliant life, so full of potential, gone way too soon

RIP #SushantSinghRajput ð â Shekhar Ravjianii (@ShekharRavjiani) June 14, 2020

Life is fragile and we donât know what one is going through. Be kind. #SushantSinghRajput Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/zJZGV96mmb â Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 14, 2020

I must admit to being shaken. #SushantSinghRajput â Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 14, 2020

I just saw and loved his performances in Chichore and Kai Po Che. This is heartbreaking. A self-made successful star at his peak. God give strength to the devastated family and friends and everyone else he knew and worked with.



RIP! #SushantSinghRajput â Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) June 14, 2020

Gone way too soon. Its shocking and even more sad to loose such a young talented actor and a human. You will be missed on screen dhoni.#SushantSinghRajput ð¢ pic.twitter.com/WCMJUytakW â Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) June 14, 2020

We are shocked to learn about the sad news regarding film actor, Sushant Singh Rajput.



Our deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans. #SushantSinghRajputpic.twitter.com/V7U1idWWAV â All India Mahila Congress (@MahilaCongress) June 14, 2020

Shocking! Rest in Peace #SushantSinghRajput.. condolences to his loved ones.. gutted by this news. â Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) June 14, 2020

Shocked. This is so sad. So young and talented, will pray that u rest in peace brother #SushantSinghRajputpic.twitter.com/bWIKrJZAeO â Rannvijay Singha (@rannvijaysingha) June 14, 2020

Absolutely heartbroken by this news. Not someone I met or knew personally but this really hits you in the gut. So talented and so young. RIP #SushantSinghRajput â dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) June 14, 2020

Absolutely shocked and taken aback.

This is beyond understanding; RIP #SushantSinghRajput you will be missed dearly. â Manish Malhotra (@ManishMalhotra) June 14, 2020

This is heartbreaking....I have such strong memories of the times we have shared ...I canât believe this ....Rest in peace my friend...when the shock subsides only the best memories will remain....ð pic.twitter.com/H5XJtyL3FL â Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 14, 2020

