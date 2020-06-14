Sushant Singh Rajput death: Shocked fans, heartbroken celebs can't reconcile

Condolences poured in from fans and colleagues as news about actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death surfaced. The Chhichhore actor was found hanging at his Bandra home earlier this morning. He was 34. According to initial reports, Rajput was suffering from depression, which might have led him to kill himself. However, no suicide note has been recovered so far.
From actors to politicians and fans, Twitterati took to the microblogging site to mourn the death of the actor. Rajput made a name for himself on the small screen with TV series Pavitra Rishta. He later went and starred in popular films such as Kai Po Che!, Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, Chhichhore and Drive.His last film was Drive opposite Jacqueline Fernandez.
News of Rajput's death comes days after his former manager Disha Salian was found dead. Some of his friends were also at home as per initial reports. Police report says he was suffering from depression for the last 6 months.
Born in Patna, Rajput is survived by his elder brother, two sisters and father Dr KK Singh.
Fans and colleagues mourned the death of the actor:
Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much Iâd enjoyed the film and wish Iâd been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family ðð»â Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 14, 2020
The news of Sushant Singh Rajputâs death is truly sad. What a tragic lossð Deepest condolences to his family & loved ones. May his soul find eternal peace.â Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 14, 2020
Shocked beyond words !!!! #SushantSinghRajput no more .... deeply saddened!!â Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 14, 2020
I have no words , no understanding of why you left the way you did. From a bright young kid who came to Balaji to a star who made the Nation swoon.. you had come a long way and had many more miles to go. You will be missed #SushantSinghRajput gone too soon ..â Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) June 14, 2020
Shocked to learn that super talented actor #SushantSinghRajput is no more.He was from my city Patna. Remember meeting him in Rashtrapati Bhawan during oath taking ceremony last year. He had told me that his family lived in Rajiv Nagar,Patna. He had miles to go. He left too soon.â Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) June 14, 2020
Extremely shocked n deeply saddened to hear about #SushantSinghRajputâ Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) June 14, 2020
how tragic..
RIP ðð¼
Still canât believe the news....so so so painful to hear this...canât say anything...itâs to much to handle..just rest in peace my friend...ððððâ Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub (@Mdzeeshanayyub) June 14, 2020
#sushantsinghrajput
Deeply shocked to hear about the suicide of #SushantSinghRajput. I canât believe! ð My heart goes out to his family. à¥ à¤¶à¤¾à¤à¤¤à¤¿â Manoj Joshi (@actormanojjoshi) June 14, 2020
You can never know what others are going through. Their struggles, their pain, their desires.....â Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) June 14, 2020
Kindly stop mocking, bullying, and stop imposing your ways on everyone.
Kindly be kind to all.
Gone too soon. Om Shanti. #SushantSinghRajput
Shocked and heartbroken...such a brilliant life, so full of potential, gone way too soonâ Shekhar Ravjianii (@ShekharRavjiani) June 14, 2020
RIP #SushantSinghRajput ð
Life is fragile and we donât know what one is going through. Be kind. #SushantSinghRajput Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/zJZGV96mmbâ Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 14, 2020
I must admit to being shaken. #SushantSinghRajputâ Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 14, 2020
I just saw and loved his performances in Chichore and Kai Po Che. This is heartbreaking. A self-made successful star at his peak. God give strength to the devastated family and friends and everyone else he knew and worked with.â Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) June 14, 2020
RIP! #SushantSinghRajput
Gone way too soon. Its shocking and even more sad to loose such a young talented actor and a human. You will be missed on screen dhoni.#SushantSinghRajput ð¢ pic.twitter.com/WCMJUytakWâ Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) June 14, 2020
We are shocked to learn about the sad news regarding film actor, Sushant Singh Rajput.â All India Mahila Congress (@MahilaCongress) June 14, 2020
Our deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans. #SushantSinghRajputpic.twitter.com/V7U1idWWAV
Shocking! Rest in Peace #SushantSinghRajput.. condolences to his loved ones.. gutted by this news.â Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) June 14, 2020
Shocked. This is so sad. So young and talented, will pray that u rest in peace brother #SushantSinghRajputpic.twitter.com/bWIKrJZAeOâ Rannvijay Singha (@rannvijaysingha) June 14, 2020
Absolutely heartbroken by this news. Not someone I met or knew personally but this really hits you in the gut. So talented and so young. RIP #SushantSinghRajputâ dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) June 14, 2020
Absolutely shocked and taken aback.â Manish Malhotra (@ManishMalhotra) June 14, 2020
This is beyond understanding; RIP #SushantSinghRajput you will be missed dearly.
This is heartbreaking....I have such strong memories of the times we have shared ...I canât believe this ....Rest in peace my friend...when the shock subsides only the best memories will remain....ð pic.twitter.com/H5XJtyL3FLâ Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 14, 2020
