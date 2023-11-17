scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Trends
Swiggy's payment gateway stops working, food delivery platform says 'experiencing a technical down time'

Feedback

Swiggy's payment gateway stops working, food delivery platform says 'experiencing a technical down time'

'Not to fret, we’re working on fixing this and should be up and running soon,' Swiggy tells its customers

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Swiggy payment gateway stops working, food delivery platform says 'experiencing a technical down time' Swiggy payment gateway stops working, food delivery platform says 'experiencing a technical down time'

Users of food delivery platform Swiggy on Friday said that its payment gateway isn't working even though they are able to place orders. 

Swiggy acknowledged that it is "experiencing a technical down time" and the issue will be fixed soon. 

"We regret to inform you that we’re experiencing a technical down time due to which the payment failed. Not to fret, we’re working on fixing this and should be up and running soon," said Swiggy on X platform (formerly Twitter). 

"Orders are getting placed. Failing at payment. My App is upto date," said an X user.

Another X user posted a screen recording of being unable to pay using Swiggy Money either. 

"@Swiggy is there any payment outage on the app? Unable to pay by any mode upi or card. Every time I place an order it says the transaction failed," asked another X user. 

"The app payment gateway has been down since the last hour when will be fixed. Please fix it fast I am really hungry," said a harried Swiggy user. 

Here are more reactions from netizens about the glitch on the Swiggy app. 

"The technical issue has been resolved. You can place your order now," said Swiggy a couple of hours later.

Published on: Nov 17, 2023, 7:16 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement