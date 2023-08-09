Swiggy sending free 'karela' with Instamart orders, netizens say 'bitter experience'

Food delivery giant, Swiggy surprised a woman by sending an extra item with her Instamart order. Singer Paushali Sahu got a Karela (bitter gourd) for free along with her caramel popcorn and a note explaining the surprise addition.

Sahu shared the story on X platform, “The weirdest #FriendshipDay campaign ever! Swiggy sent me a bitter gourd with the caramel popcorn packets I ordered yesterday.”

The note from Swiggy had a poem with a life lesson in the end that ones we push away are often the people who wish the best for us. The note ended with, “This Friendship Day, let’s celebrate the bitter gourds in our lives… ‘cause they make better friends.”

X users found this to be amusing as they commented, “Now what can you make with one small bitter gourd? At least 250 gms should have been sent! BTW, bitter gourd is one of my favourite veggies!.”

Another user named Abid Zaidi commented, “A bitter experience with Swiggy ?”

Some users even shared their own experiences with this ongoing Friendship Day campaign of Swiggy.

Responding to the post of Akash Azad, Swiggy wrote, “Hey Akash, think of this karela as a souvenir of our friendship. It might have an acquired taste but it surely adds a unique flavor to life”

Swiggy’s campaign comes days after their rival Zomato posted a profit for the first time. Deepinder Goyal’s company recorded a profit of Rs 2 crore in the previous quarter which ended on June 30.