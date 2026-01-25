T20 World Cup: After veiled boycott threat, Pakistan confirms 15-player squad. See full list of players here

Pakistan has announced its 15-player squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, confirming participation after earlier uncertainty regarding a possible boycott. The announcement was made at a press conference at Gaddafi Stadium by High Performance Director Aqib Javed, captain Salman Ali Agha, and white-ball head coach Michael James Hesson. This decision reverses previous statements from board chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who had indicated a potential withdrawal following Bangladesh's refusal to participate due to "security concerns".

The selection committee has opted for continuity, retaining the same group of players set to face Australia in a T20 series at home from 29 January in Lahore. Medium pacer Mohammad Wasim junior is the only omission for the Australia series, with selectors favouring a mix of experience and debutants for the World Cup.

T20 World Cup 2026: Full Pakistan squad

Salman Ali Agha (Captain)

Abrar Ahmed

Babar Azam

Faheem Ashraf

Fakhar Zaman

Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (Wicketkeeper)

Mohammad Nawaz

Mohammad Salman Mirza

Naseem Shah

Sahibzada Farhan (Wicketkeeper)

Saim Ayub

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Shadab Khan

Usman Khan (Wicketkeeper)

Usman Tariq

The squad features two specialist spinners, Abrar Ahmed and Usman Tariq, the latter known as a mystery spinner with limited international exposure. Spin all-rounders Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, and Saim Ayub add depth, while young batsman Khawaja Nafay, who has a single T20 International appearance, is also included.

Six players—Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Sahibzada Farhan, and Usman Tariq—have earned their first selection for a major ICC event. Meanwhile, established names such as Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, and Usman Khan provide tournament experience.

Pakistan is placed in Group A and will open its campaign against the Netherlands on 7 February in Colombo. All of Pakistan's group matches will be hosted in Sri Lanka, in accordance with a tripartite agreement reached last year between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The agreement ensures all India-Pakistan fixtures until 2027 are played at neutral venues, reflecting ongoing security and logistical considerations. The PCB's decision to participate follows a period of uncertainty after changes to the tournament line-up and the relocation of group stage matches.