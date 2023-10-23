'Take cerelac, focus on batting': Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq gets trolled for saying need more proteins to hit sixes

Pakistani opener Imam-ul-Haq was trolled brutally on social media for saying that Pakistani batters have to eat more protein to hit sixes. He said Pakistani batters were not hitting as many sixes as they should be because they were not eating enough protein.

Haq, who was at the pre-match press conference, supported his bowlers for not being up to the mark in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 in India as he said the conditions were totally in favour of the batters and there have been several high-scoring contests so far.

The Pakistani opener offered his out-of-the-box reasoning for their subdued powerplay during cricket matches when posed a question by a journalist.

According to him, the answer may lie in the team’s diet, specifically, their preference for proteins over carbs.

He really did say this!! Unbelievable



Journalists asks Imam why Pakistani batsmen haven’t hit any sixes in the opening 10 overs in ODIs in the last year.



His response: maybe we should eat more protein and less carbs.



Awkward humour from a guy who can’t run a 3 on the field. pic.twitter.com/mfHk5Cwj7f — Hamza (@Hamzakk) October 22, 2023

“Maybe we want to eat more proteins and not that much carbs, but it is just that there is nothing we want to talk about. It is just we really do not feel it if we are not hitting six or not four, it is just that what are we doing for the team,” the batter said.

Haq's comment was met with a lot of criticism on social media. Many people trolled him for making a generalisation about Pakistani batters. Others criticised him for promoting unhealthy eating habits.

One X user wrote, "Imam-ul-Haq should focus on his own batting instead of giving unsolicited advice to others." Another X user wrote, "Protein is important for a healthy diet, but it is not a magic bullet for hitting sixes."

More then that, its just beyond me why do they hold so many press conferences. Public talks at such big events do not really help. — Umar (@UmarAdil) October 22, 2023

A third X user wrote, "Haq's comment is insensitive to the many people in Pakistan who cannot afford to eat enough protein."

Imam, who was already facing public flak, could not score big on Monday against Afghanistan. After choosing to bat first at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, the Pakistan squad started promisingly with a 56-run partnership between Imam and his fellow opener Abdullah Shafique. But Imam's contribution was scant, garnering just 17 runs off 22 balls.

Imam was severely trolled online after his departure, with admirers reminding him of his 'protein' remark. "Journalists asks Imam why Pakistani batsmen haven’t hit any sixes in the opening 10 overs in ODIs in the last year. His response: maybe we should eat more protein and less carbs. My gym partner is really embarrassing," a user wrote. "Imam should take cerelac for protein," a user commented.

Also Read: Infosys to roll out hikes on November 1 after deferring for two quarters, confirms CHRO