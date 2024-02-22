‘Take it when you pay the refund’: Family leaves with TV from Byju's office, video goes viral 

In a unique move, a family has adopted an unconventional method to reclaim their funds from the edtech giant, Byju's. The family, unable to procure a refund for an untouched tablet and learning programme, chose to disassemble a television set installed in the company's premises.

A video uploaded on Instagram documented the audacious act, depicting a father and son disassembling the television set as the mother observed. The family had allegedly lodged a refund request within the designated period, but faced numerous obstacles during the process.

The video captures the family expressing their frustration with the situation, audibly stating, "Take it when you pay the refund," to the office staff. The footage swiftly gained traction on social media, amassing over 2 million views.

After several weeks of unsuccessful resolution attempts, they chose to resolve the issue independently. The event elicited varying reactions, with several users humourously commenting on the situation.

One user humorously commented, 'Now that they've cancelled the Byju's subscription, father and son will play PlayStation.' Another comment highlighted Byju's financial position, stating, 'Byju's in another loss of Rs 45000 in this financial year F24.' A user humorously noted, 'That's why education is important. They forgot to take the remote.'

Byju’s is encountering challenges on various fronts, with investment firm BlackRock recently devaluing its holding in the edtech giant. The slashed valuation lowered Byju’s implied worth from the lofty $22 billion set in early 2022 to a more modest $1 billion. Earlier in November, tech investor Prosus NV also appraised Byju’s at under $3 billion, marking a significant decline from its peak valuation in 2022.

The company is grappling with governance issues and cash-flow difficulties, leading to a series of setbacks. Byju’s received a notice from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in late November for alleged violations of foreign exchange laws, further compounding its challenges.

