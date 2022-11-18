‘Talent never keeps you hungry’: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana on his struggles in Bollywood

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana discussed his book, struggles post the success of his movie ‘Vicky Donor’ in a session titled ‘Cracking The Action Hero Code’ on Day 1 of Sahitya Aaj Tak 2022.

While speaking at a session, he recalled about his struggles in Bollywood and said: “Agar apke paas talent hota hain toh aap apna raasta khud bana hi lete hain. Aur wahi hua. Dum Laga Ke Haisha se shuru hua tha wo. Pehli film ke baad industry ko pata nahi tha ki mere sath karna kya hain inhone ki Vicky Donor toh ho gaya ab aage kya karega ye. I am glad, the credit goes to the scriptwriters and the directors who’ve worked with me. It’s a very collaborative effort. Jab aapke paas talent hota hain, talent apko kabhi bhookha marne nahi deti. Phir maine music tab shuru kiya tha seriously lena. During Dum Laga Ke Haisha, I think Mitti Di Khushboo aaya tha. Then I did a lot of singles. I used to do band performances, concerts karta tha, birthday parties pe, shaadiyon pe. Toh I was like main kuch bhi kar lunga.”

He added that he had written the book called ‘Cracking The Code’ in 2014 as he claims to be jobless back then. “ This book can be a good guide for those who are planning to make it big in Mumbai.”

Ayushmann Khurrana said that he drew inspiration from Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit who he claims is his first ever love. “Nobody can beat Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi.”

On being an actor, he said, “ I always thought I am an unconventional actor and have to make different choices. Mujhe apna raasta banane ke liye kuch aisa hi chunna tha jo bhedchaal se alag ho aur duniya se alag ho. Tabhi maine ye genre choose kiya (alludes to Vicky Donor).”

Anek and Doctor G were Ayushmann Khurrana's most recent films. He will next be seen in An Action Hero. For the first time, the actor has collaborated with Ananya Panday on Dream Girl 2.