'Talk to my assistant': Dolly Chaiwala’s hilarious response to journalist goes viral

Dolly Chaiwala, the popular 'tapri-style' tea seller, is back in the spotlight with a viral video that has social media buzzing. This time, it’s due to his witty responses during an interview with a senior journalist from News24.

In the video, the journalist asks him standard questions, but Dolly’s clever and cheeky replies turned what could have been a routine conversation into an entertaining hit. Netizens are loving his quirky sense of humor, with many praising his sharp wit.

At the end of the interview, the journalist inquired about Dolly's viral moment with billionaire Bill Gates, asking how serving him tea shot him to fame. Dolly, maintaining a straight face, responded, "You should talk to my assistant for more details."

Dolly Chaiwala tells Senior journalist to talk to his assistant pic.twitter.com/ivRwzhHO04 — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) November 17, 2024

The reply had viewers laughing, with reactions mixed online. Some enjoyed his humor, while others questioned the media's focus on internet personalities.

On platform X, reactions poured in. One user remarked, "Dolly Chaiwala is serving tea and tea-tips with a side of sass!" Another added, "He's done taking crap from mid-tier journos based out of Lutyens Delhi." Not everyone was impressed though—one critic commented, "We are such a bunch of clowns to elevate these idiots to the top of the world."

Another user chimed in support: "You did the right thing. The media keeps such people on their toes. No one gives a chance to talented artists like us." Meanwhile, a short and sweet comment simply said, "Swaggggg!"

One user commented, "Serves that journo right. So much arrogance in the voice."

Dolly Chaiwala’s journey to fame began back in February when Microsoft founder Bill Gates shared a post praising his unique approach to making tea. In the viral video, Dolly was seen serving tea to Gates, who later noted, "In India, you can find innovation everywhere you turn, even in the preparation of a simple cup of tea!"

Interestingly, Dolly didn’t initially realize he was serving tea to the billionaire. It was only after the internet buzzed about it that he understood the significance of the encounter.

Currently, Dolly operates a tea stall near the old VCA Stadium in Nagpur’s Sadar area and has since served tea to many celebrities and politicians, making him a well-loved figure in India and beyond.