Tamil Nadu allows theatres to open with 100% capacity

Tamil Nadu government has allowed theatres to open with 100 per cent capacity. The decision comes after prominent actors like Vijay and Silambarasan requested the state government to allow cinema halls to function in full capacity as big films are slated to release around the Pongal celebrations.

In an official order, the state government wrote that the seating capacity of Cinemas/theatres/Multiplexes will increase from the existing 50 per cent to 100 per cent by following the Standard Operating Procedure issued already. "In order to create awareness among the spectators, the precautionary measures for Covid-19 shall also be screened during the showtime," the order added.

Actor Vijay's film Master and Silambarasaran's Eeswaran are both expected to release during the Pongal holidays. On December 28, the Kollywood industry's renowned actor Vijay met CM Edappadi Palaniswami over his upcoming release Master. At that time, the actor requested the Chief Minister to increase the capacity as against the current capacity of 50 per cent seating at theatres. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Xavier Britto, the film stars Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Andrea Jeremiah, Malavika Mohanan, and Arjun Das in pivotal roles.

Multiplexes/Cinema halls/theatres were closed for more than five months last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Tamil Nadu reopened the multiplexes on November 10, 2020, with only 50 per cent of sitting capacity following the Union home ministry's guidelines.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu reported 867 fresh coronavirus cases and 10 more deaths on Sunday. The active cases in the state have dipped to 8,127 and a total of 8,00,429 have got cured.

