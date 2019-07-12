Tamil Nadu Class 12th compartmental exams result declared; check your score at dge.tn.nic.in

Tamil Nadu Class 12 compartmental exam results 2019: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has declared the results for Class 12 compartmental examination on its official website dge.tn.nic.in. The other official websites where students can check their results are -- tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. In order to clear the exam, students need to score a minimum of 30 marks out of 150 in theory and minimum 40 marks out of 50 in practical.

How to check Tamil Nadu Class 12 compartmental exam result

Step 1: Visit any of these official website dge.tn.nic.in,tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'download result link'

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number

Step 4: Click on " view" result

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the result and take print out of it for future reference

Tamil Nadu board is one of the biggest education boards of India. It was established in 1910. It conducts both secondary and senior secondary examination.

