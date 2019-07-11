TS Inter Supplementary Result 2019: Telangana Board to announce result today on bie.telangana.gov.in

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2019: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education will announce the TS Inter Supplementary results today, June 11. The TS Inter Supplementary or TS Inter Supply results will be published on Telangana BIE/ Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education's official websites sbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in, exam.bie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.

Candidates can also check the results on manabadi.com, a private portal that hosts Andhra Pradesh and Telangana results.

The TS Intermediate examination 2019 was held on March 25. When the TS Inter results 2019 was released in April, it invited severe criticism as more than 3 lakh students were declared fail due to administrative glitches. Following an order from the Telangana High court, students were given free revaluation and the TS Inter results after the revaluation process were released on May 27.

The TS Inter Supplementary exams began on June 7. Two days before the supplementary exams in first week of June, several boxes of question papers were reported missing from a police station in Telangana's Warangal, reported ANI.

When Telangana Board Officials reached the police station to deposit the extra boxes of question papers, they found that two of the 13 boxes of question papers for the advanced examination were missing from the Mills Colony police station.

How to check TS Inter Supplementary Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit any of the above mentioned websites.

Step 2: Click on the TS Inter Supply Result link.

Step 3: Select your course

Step 4: Enter your hall ticket number, click on submit.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

