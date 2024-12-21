Tamil Nadu: Coimbatore man brings Rs 80,000 in the form of Rs 1 and Rs 2 coins to give alimony to wife

An unusual alimony payment in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, has sparked widespread attention after a 37-year-old man brought Rs 80,000 in coins to a family court as part of an interim maintenance payment to his estranged wife.

The man, a call taxi driver and owner, had been ordered by the Additional Family Court to pay Rs 2 lakh in maintenance. On Wednesday, he arrived with two white bags filled with Rs 2 and Rs 1 coins, contributing Rs 80,000 of the total amount due. A video of him carrying the bags out of the court and loading them into a car has since gone viral on social media.

After receiving the payment in coins, the presiding judge directed the man to replace the amount with currency notes, citing the impracticality of handling such a large sum in coins.

The man returned on Thursday with the Rs 80,000 in notes, complying with the court's instructions. The judge also reminded him to settle the remaining Rs 1.2 lakh of the interim maintenance at the earliest.

This unusual incident echoes a recent case in Bengaluru involving a tech professional, Atul Subhash. The 34-year-old senior executive tragically ended his life, leaving behind a detailed 24-page note and an 80-minute video.

In these, he accused his estranged wife, Nikita Singhania, and her family of harassment and extortion, claiming they demanded large sums to resolve legal disputes. Following his death, Singhania and her family were arrested on charges of abetment to suicide.