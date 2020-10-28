Tamil Nadu SSLC results to be out today; check out full details

Tamil Nadu supplementary exam results 2020 held during September 21 to 28 has been announced today by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE). The class 10 or SSLC Results 2020 are now available on the official website dge.tn.gov.in.

If students are not content with their score, they can apply for re-totalling and revaluation at their respective CEO offices on November 3 and 4.

Students will need to pay a fee of Rs 275 to get the answer sheet for each subject. For re-totalling, they will need to pay Rs 205 for each paper. For re-totalling of Biology subject, students will have to pay Rs 305.

Around 10,000 students appeared for class 10 exams conducted during September 21-26, while 50,000 students took the class 12 exam held during September 21-28.

Steps to check the result :-

Visit the official website of TNDGE at dge.tn.gov.inClick on the result tab Enter your login credentials. Your results will be displayed on your screen.

