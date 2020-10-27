Faridabad murder caught on tape; victim's family alleges 'love jihad', protests erupt across town

The shocking incident of a 21-year-old girl student's murder in broad daylight in Faridabad, Haryana, on Monday, October 26 has sparked protests across the city. The woman, identified as Nikita Tomar, a final year student of B.Com at Aggarwal College in Ballabhgarh, was shot dead around 3.30 pm by two youths outside her college when she came out after appearing for an exam.

What happened?

Chilling visuals of the murder caught on CCTV camera showed two men coming out of a white I20 car and trying to get hold of the victim and trying to put her in the vehicle.

The footage showed two men trying to abduct the victim, but when she resisted, one of them pulled out a revolver and shot her dead in cold blood. The woman was taken to hospital immediately but succumbed to her injuries, ACP Ballabgarh Jaiveer Singh Rathi said.

Meanwhile, both men allegedly complicit in the murder have been arrested. The main accused has been identified as Tausif, police said on Tuesday.

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez gifts brand new car to staff member on Dusshera

The victim's family has linked her murder to the so-called 'love jihad' and claimed that the man who was infatuated with her attacked her outside her college, while the other accused was his associate.

The woman's sister said a case had been filed by the family against the main accused back in 2018, but the matter was settled later. Haryana Police Commissioner told India Today that the victim's family had filed a kidnapping case against Tausif but later said that they did not want to take any action against him. "We have arrested accused Tausif now," the commissioner added.

Widespread protests over murder of woman

The victim's mother has appealed to the authorities to take stern action against the accused, saying that the family will not cremate her until the accused is "encountered."

Enraged over the brutal murder, a group of protesters broke into a shop in Faridabad on Tuesday, creating a ruckus while demanding action against the perpetrators.

Also Read: Hashtag 'Boycott French Products' trends in Muslim countries; here's why

However, the police present on the spot managed to placate them after which they staged a demonstration (dharna) and blocked the road. The victim's family was also a part of the dharna.

Meanwhile, the victim's friends also protested outside her college demanding a rigorous sentence for the accused.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also taken suo motu cognisance of the Faridabad murder and will write to "DGP Haryana to nab the other accused," Chairperson Rekha Sharma said.