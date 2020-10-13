Tanishq caught in 'love jihad' row; pulls down ad on Hindu-Muslim marriage

A Tanishq advertisement on Hindu-Muslim marriage has been pulled off from social platforms after a major backlash. While many people termed the ad "love jihad", others slammed the "haters" for hurting Hindu-Muslim unity in the country.

Notably, the Tanishq advertisement was released on October 9 but after social media outrage, the company decided to make it unavailable for public viewing on YouTube and other social media platforms. The ad features a Muslim family preparing for an upcoming baby shower for their Hindu daughter-in-law.

The ad shows a pregnant woman in a sari being escorted by an older woman wearing a suit and her head covered with a duppatta, while the other house members are preparing for a baby shower. The pregnant woman calls the other woman "Ma (mother)". "But this ceremony is not held at your home...," she adds. To this, the older women replies, saying, "Isn't it a tradition for every home to keep daughters happy?"

While the video ad has received criticism for advocating "love jihad", many people appreciated the company for launching a "beautiful" ad and urged more companies to come up with ads that promote the message of unity.

Many political leaders have also openly supported the video, calling people bashing the jewellery brand nothing but trolls.

Earlier today, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said called those slamming the video "Hindutva bigots". He said people calling for boycotting Tanishq should boycott India altogether as it's the biggest symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity.

So Hindutva bigots have called for a boycott of @TanishqJewelry for highlighting Hindu-Muslim unity through this beautiful ad. If Hindu-Muslim ekatvam irks them so much, why dont they boycott the longest surviving symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity in the world -- India? pic.twitter.com/cV0LpWzjda Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 13, 2020 Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said those trolling the video ad had seen too many soaps. He said those boycotting the Tanishq ad don't like seeing daughter in law(s) happy around mother-in-laws. "You have seen too many soaps & too much prime times news," he said. Those boycotting the Tanishq ad don't like seeing daughter in law(s) happy around mother in law's. You have seen too many soaps & too much prime times news. Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) October 13, 2020 "Thank you for making us notice the beautiful #tanishq ad dear trolls!," former member of the National Commission of Women Shamina Shafiq said. Thank you for making us notice the beautiful #tanishq ad dear trolls ! pic.twitter.com/Wev3VSaiCw shamina shafiq (@shaminaaaa) October 12, 2020

Tanishq's 'Ekatvam' ad featured its latest jewellery collection and the company say it aims to promote "oneness" .

The Tanishq ad is not the only one that's received backlash on social media for promoting Hindu-Muslim unity. In March 2019, users on social media directed their rage on detergent brand Surf Excel. The ad in question was the detergent brand's Holi campaign that shows the bond between a Hindu girl and a Muslim boy.

Before that, conglomerate Hindustan Unilever also received flak for allegedly referring to the Kumbh Mela as a "place where old people get abandoned".

Also read: Shashi Tharoor calls Tanishq ad 'beautiful', slams trolls for trending hashtag BoycottTanishq