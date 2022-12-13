Tawang clash: IAF, Army closely monitoring situation along LAC in Arunachal Pradesh 

The Indian Air Force (IAF) and Army are closely monitoring the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh after the Chinese PLA troops attempted to change the status quo in the Tawang sector. The IAF has stepped up overall surveillance in the areas after the Chinese attempt to change the status quo on December 9.

People familiar with the development said, “The situation is being monitored closely by both the IAF and the Army.”

Meanwhile, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told the news agency AFP that the situation is stable on the ‘India’ border. He said, “As far as we understand, the China-India border situation is stable overall,” while adding, that the two sides “maintained unobstructed dialogue on the border issue through diplomatic and military channels.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told both houses of the Parliament that none of our soldiers died or suffered any serious injuries in the clash. He added that the PLA soldiers have retreated due to the timely intervention of the Indian military commanders. Singh added, “This matter has also been taken up with China through diplomatic channels. I want to assure the House that our forces are committed to guarding our borders and ready to thwart any attempt that will be made to challenge it.”

Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector and this led to “minor injuries” to a few personnel from both sides. This was the first major clash between the two-armed forces after August 2020 near eastern Ladakh.

Weeks prior to this incident, IAF jets had to be scrambled on 2-3 occasions to prevent air violations by China in Arunachal Pradesh. Chinese drones were moving towards Indian positions on the LAC.

Defence sources told news agency ANI, “In the last few weeks, there have been two to three occasions where our fighter jets had to be scrambled to tackle the Chinese drones moving towards our positions on the LAC. The Su-30MKI jets had to be scrambled to tackle the air violation threat.”

They added the Indian Air Force (IAF) does not have any issue if these drones are flying parallel to the LAC but necessary action needs to be taken to prevent any violation of the Indian airspace if the aircraft or drones get picked by radars flying towards Indian territory. The IAF has deployed the Rafale jets very close at West Bengal’s Hashimara and strengthened its air defence coverage by operationalising S-400, which can deal with any aerial threat over almost the entire area, in the Assam sector.

