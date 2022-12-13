India-China clash: ‘None of our soldiers died’, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tells Lok Sabha

Tawang clash: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told the Lok Sabha that none of the Indian soldiers involved died or suffered any serious injuries in the clash between the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) along the Line of Actual Control’s (LAC) Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh. He added that PLA soldiers have retreated to their own location.

Singh also elaborated on the sequence of events in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang on December 9. He said, “On December 9, China’s PLA troops encroached upon LAC in Yangstse, Tawang sector and attempted to change status quo. This was tackled by our troops in a firm and resolute manner. Our troops bravely stopped PLA from encroaching upon our territory and forced them to go back to their post.”

He added that the local commander in the area held a flag meeting with the Chinese counterpart on December 11 as a follow-up to discuss in the issue in accordance with the established mechanism. Singh further told the lower house, “The Chinese side was asked to refrain from such actions and maintain peace and tranquility along with the border. The issue has also been taken up with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels.”

He also reassured the house of the Indian Armed Forces’ commitment to “protecting our territorial integrity” and that they will continue to thwart any attempts to undermine it. “I am confident that this entire house will stand united in supporting our soldiers in their brave effort,” Singh said while ending his address.

Soon after the Defence Minister’s statement on the Tawang conflict between Indian and Chinese armed forces, Communist Party of India’s (CPI) Binoy Viswam and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor shared their two cents about the same. Tharoor said that he told Rajnath Singh that we need to show the world that India is one and every member of every party is with the Army on this.

Tharoor said, “No doubt that China has its eyes on Tawang. We've to be very alert there. I think what our Army did yesterday had the support of the entire country. I told Defence Min that they should show the world that India is one and every member of every party is with Army on this.”

CPI leader Binoy Viswam, on the other hand, said that the military way is not the way to resolve border disputes as India and China are good friends traditionally. Viswam said, “CPI's consistent position is, border disputes should be resolved. The military way isn't the way. India-China are good friends traditionally. They can meet, and initiate dialogue and through talks, it can be resolved. But every inch of Indian soil is precious for we Indians.”

Prior to Singh’s speech in the Parliament, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that not even an inch of India’s land has been captured and Indian soldiers showed immense bravery.

Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the LAC in the Tawang sector on December 9. The faceoff led to minor injuries to six personnel on both sides. As per India Today, around 200 Chinese soldiers reportedly carried spiked clubs and sticks.

