India-China border clash: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to hold high-level meet with service chiefs 

India-China border news: Defence Minister Rajanth Singh will hold a high-level meeting on the clash between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang. This meeting will be attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Amil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshall VR Chaudhari, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane, and Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

Opposition parties like the Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will pick up the recent conflict between India and China during the ongoing Parliament session. Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Arunachal-East Tapir Gao said that Indian soldiers at the border would not even budge an inch and that this incident is condemnable. Gao added he has heard that a few soldiers have been injured on the Indian side but Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers suffered more injuries.

Gao told news agency ANI, “I heard that a few injuries were reported on Indian side but PLA suffered much more injuries… Indian soldiers at the border won’t budge even an inch… The incident is condemnable…” He also condemned the Chinese PLA and said that such repeated incidents on the McMohan Line spoil the relations between India and China.

Gao further said, “Indian soldiers at the border won’t budge even an inch and as much as China will do such acts our soldiers will give a befitting reply.”

Top 10 points to know about the recent India-China border clash:

1. Around 200 Chinese soldiers reportedly carried spiked clubs and sticks.

2. While both sides sustained injuries, no soldier got killed in the line of duty.

3. At least six soldiers got injured in the clash and were brought to Guwahati for treatment.

4. Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang Sector on December 9.

5. “On December 9, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector which was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides,” military sources told the news agency PTI.

6. Both sides disengaged from the area immediately. After this, the Indian commander held a flag meeting with the Chinese counterpart to discuss the issue.

7. Military sources have also stated that there are areas of differing perceptions in certain areas along the LAC in the Tawang sector where India and China patrol the area up to their claim lines. This has been the trend since 2006, as per these sources.

8. The Congress Party slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre for the latest clash. Congress's official Twitter handle tweeted, “There is news of a clash between the soldiers of India and China in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh. The time has come for the government to leave this wavering attitude and explain to China in a stern tone that its act will not be tolerated.”

9. AIMIM President and Lok Sabha MP from Hyderabad Asaduddin Owaisi also took to Twitter to condemn the incident. Owaisi tweeted, “The clash happened because Chinese soldiers are trying to evict Indian soldiers from a post on a peak. This image raises even more questions that need answers from the government. It can’t be another “na koi ghusa hai” reply from Modi.”

10. This is the first time since the Galwan incident of 2020 that the Indian and Chinese troops have come face to face. While 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in that clash, China has been accused of underreporting its casualties.

(With agency inputs)

