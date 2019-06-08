TBSE 10th Result 2019: Tripura Madhyamik result announced; check score on tripuraresults.nic.in

TBSE Madhyamik Result 2019: The TBSE Class 10th result was announced at 9 AM on Saturday (June 8). To check marks, students need to visit the Tripura Board of School Education's official website, tripuraresult.nic.in. Apart from TBSE Madhyamik result 2019, the board has also declared the Madrasa Alim result on its official website. The Tripura Board Madhyamik result 2019 will also be available on platforms like examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

The Tripura education board had conducted the TBSE Class 10th examination across 51 centres from March 2 to March 26. As many as 47, 596 students had appeared for the TBSE Madhyamik examination this year.

TBSE Madhyamik Result 2019: Check your Tripura Class 10th score

Go to the board's official website, tripuraresults.nic.in

Click on link 'TBSE Madhyamik' Class 10th examination 2019

Enter details like hall ticket number and date of birth as mentioned on admit card

Click on submit button

Your result will be displayed on screen

Download the result and take a print out for future reference

Check TBSE Madhyamik results via SMS or call

Type TBSE10 Roll Number and send it to number 54242

Students can also dial Tripurainfo call centre to get their results. The numbers are, 0381-241 3946, 241 0048, 241 0049, 241 0053.

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education is one of the few Boards in the country, which has introduced a centralised evaluation system from its very inception. Tripura Board of Secondary Education was established in 1973. The Board started its functioning from the 1st January, 1976. With the abolition of old courses, the Tripura Board of Secondary Education now conducts 2 major public examinations --- Madhyamik Pariksha (Secondary Examination) and Higher Secondary (Class 12 stage). The Board also introduced the Madhyamik Madrassa Education in 2009.

