Teacher's Day 2020 Date: Know about Dr Radhakrishnan; why this day is celebrated in India

Teachers' Day is celebrated every year on September 5, which also marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a renowned scholar and the second President of India. Dr Radhakrishnan was later sworn as the President of India. He had once famously said: "Teachers should be the best minds of this country". And it is this belief that is honoured every year on this day.

Dr Radhakrishnan was a star teacher and a celebrated academic. He believed in the Buddhist philosopher Nagarjuna's Sutram in the Pali language, 'shikshanam shrenitam, rida shesham' which translates into teaching is the noblest profession and the rest does not matter.

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was born on September 5,1888 in a Telugu-speaking family. He had a master's degree in philosophy and an enormous academic career. He taught at Chennai's Presidency College and Calcutta University. He served as the Vice Chancellor of Andhra Pradesh University from 1931-1936. He was invited to the prestigious Oxford University to teach Eastern Religions and Ethics in 1936, a position he held for 16 years.

On this day, while students remember the former President of India, they also honour their own teachers by taking part in many cultural programmes. Students often bring gifts and cards for their favourite teachers in schools and colleges and tell them how they have shaped their world view and inspired them. This year, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students may have to meet their teachers virtually. Here are some messages, quotes and wishes they can share to make this Teacher's Day a special occasion:

"If a country has to be corruption free and become a nation of beautiful minds, I strongly feel there are three key societal members who can make a difference. The father, the mother and the teacher."- Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

"True teachers are those who help us think for ourselves." - Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

"Your teachings will always be etched in my mind. Happy Teachers' Day!"

"If you were successful somebody along the line gave you some help. There was a great teacher somewhere in your life."- Barack Obama

"I am extremely lucky to have you as my teacher in life. I will never forget your gentle smile. Happy Teachers' Day 2020"

"I have always felt that the true text book for the pupil is his teacher."- Mahatma Gandhi

"Whatever I am today is because of you. Wish you a long and healthy life. Happy Teachers' Day 2020"

"Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world."- Nelson Mandela

