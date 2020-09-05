Teachers' Day 2020: Google honours educators with special Doodle

September 5 is observed as Teachers' Day in India every year. Google has decided to dedicate a Doodle to mark this special occasion. Today's Google Doodle features multiple objects linked to different subjects we learnt at school, right from a colour palette to laptop, books, ruler and craft material. Teachers' Day Google Doodle celebrates all those wonderful teachers who make sure that learning never stops and that monotony never sets in the process of learning.

Google also shared today's Doodle on Instagram and stated, "From being our very first role models to guiding us through life. This #TeachersDay, our #GoogleDoodle celebrates all the teachers who have made sure that learning never stops (sic)."

This day is also celebrated as the birthday of a renowned scholar, second President of India and a Bharat Ratna awardee, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. "Instead of celebrating my birthday, it would be my proud privilege if September 5 is observed as Teachers' Day," Dr Radhakrishnan had said. Teachers' Day was first celebrated in 1962, the year he became India's President. He was an impeccable academic and a star teacher who had an illustrious career. He was born in a Telugu-speaking family on September 5, 1888 in Tamil Nadu.

