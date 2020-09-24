Telangana ACP booked for disproportionate assets worth Rs 70 crore; six plots, two houses discovered

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case of disproportionate assets worth Rs 70 crore against the ACP of Malkajgiri Division under Rachakonda police commissionerate in Telangana, Yelmakuri Narasimha Reddy. Reddy joined the police department in 1991 as sub-inspector. The government value of properties was pegged at Rs 7.5 crore while the local market value is about Rs 70 crore. ACB officials allege that he acquired these assets through corrupt practices and dubious means during his service.

Based on a tip-off, search operations were conducted at 25 locations in Hyderabad, Warangal, Jangaon, Nalgonda, Karimnagar districts and Anathapur simultaneously on Wednesday. During these raids, officials have unearthed 55 acres of agricultural land at Ananthapur, four plots measuring 1,960 yards in front of Cyber Towers, Madhapur, two other plots, one commercial G+3 building at Hafeezpet, two houses, Rs 15 lakh cash balance, two bank lockers, investments in real estate and several other businesses, according to an ANI report.

The ACP was under the lens of the corruption watchdog based on "reliable information that he has acquired assets disproportionate to his lawful sources of income by indulging in corrupt practices and dubious means during his service as a public servant." ACB officials got his COVID-19 test conducted at a government hospital and produced him before the Telangana Special Court for ACB cases.

