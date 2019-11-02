Terminator Dark Fate leaked online by piracy website Tamilrockers

Terminator Dark Fate movie has been leaked by piracy website Tamilrockers online. The movie which is a sequel to 1991's Terminator 2: Judgment Day released on November 1 in India.

The action-adventure franchise film stars Hollywood actors Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton as an older Sarah Connor. Mackenzie Davis plays the role of new Terminator, a human-cyborg suffering from identity crisis. She meets Sara who eventually takes her to Arnold. The movie is produced by James Cameron and directed by Tim Miller.

Viewers can download the film by visiting Tamilrockers's website and watching it online or on their smartphones and laptops. This is likely to affect the movie's earnings.

The piracy website earlier leaked only Tamil films, but gradually widened their reach to Bollywood films, Hollywood movies, web series and TV shows. Despite Delhi high court's earlier order to block access to the website's URL and IP address, Tamilrockers has not stopped being a troublemaker.

However, blocking TamilRockers has proved to be somewhat like holding sand. Once an illegal url is taken down, a new one sprouts to continue the business. Moreover, TamilRockers has members contributing to the site from across the globe, making it challenging to tackle the illegal operations.

The website's business is a simple case of demand and supply. Movie lovers who do not want to spend on a release end up downloading a pirated copy on the TamilRockers site. As more patrons continue to visit their site, they continue to provide movies for free downloads. This way TamilRockers makes money while eating away a chunk of the movies' producers' earnings.

TamilRockers is an illegal, pirating site that has been releasing big-budget movies online. According to reports, before the release of a big movie, TamilRockers threatens to release the movie online on its opening day.

Once it has a print, TamilRockers uploads the movie online for its patrons.