Bigil Box Office Collection Day 8: Vijay's film earns Rs 100 crore in Tamil Nadu; over Rs 220 crore worldwide

Bigil box office collection: Thalapathy Vijay's Tamil film Bigil is not just dominating in India but overseas as well. According to film analyst Taran Adarsh, Bigil in its first week has raked in RM 3,985,755 (Rs 6.76 crore)in Malaysia and NZ$ 20,345 [Rs 9.24 lakhs] in New Zealand.

Helmed by Atlee, film Bigil has resonated well in the UK, US and Australia as well. Bigil has done a total box office earning of $1,020,305 [Rs 7.21 crore], 453,017 pound [Rs 4.14 crore] and A$ 470,524 [Rs 2.30 crore] in US, UK and Australia respectively. Domestically, Bigil has grossed Rs 100 crore in Tamil Nadu in its first week.

Bigil, which means 'whistle' in Tamil has given a tough fight to Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4. Bigil has surpassed Housefull 4, in terms of global box office collection. While Housefull 4 has managed to earn an estimate of Rs 198 crore, Bigil has pulled in more than Rs 220 crore globally. With this, Bigil has emerged as highest Kollywood grosser of 2019, according to Kaushik LM.

Bigil released in about 3,000 screens around the globe, become the third super hit film of Vijay with director Atlee. The duo's last two successful films were -- Mersal and Theri.

In Bigil, Vijay is sharing the screen space with actress Nayanthara after a gap of 10 years. The film sees Vijay in dual roles as a father and a son. Vijay plays the coach of a women's football team. It also features Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff, Kathir, Yogi Babu, Amritha, Indhuja and many others. Bigil is produced by AGS Entertainment.

