Anand Mahindra thanks Maharashtra CM Thackeray for not imposing total lockdown

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Monday thanked Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for not imposing a total lockdown.

Mahindra who is known for his witty and often inspirational social media posts, took to Twitter urging people to strictly follow COVID protocols so that the current curbs imposed by the state government "can be lifted sooner rather than later."

Posting the formal order passed by the Maharashtra government which detailed the activities that are allowed and prohibited in the state, Mahindra wrote, "Thank you @CMOMaharashtra for not imposing a total lockdown. My heart goes out to shop owners who face continuing hardship. It's now our responsibility to strictly follow Covid protocols so that these restrictions can be lifted sooner rather than later."

Guidelines for containment of COVID-19 #BreakTheChain pic.twitter.com/BLnOTaExc5 CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 4, 2021 The industrialist had earlier appealed to the CM not to enforce lockdown as it would hurt the poor, migrant labourers and small businesses. "The problem, @OfficeofUT ji, is that the people a lockdown hurts most are the poor, migrant workers & small businesses. The original lockdowns were essentially to buy time to build up hospital/health infrastructure. Let's focus on resurrecting that & on avoiding mortality." The problem, @OfficeofUT ji, is that the people a lockdown hurts most are the poor, migrant workers & small businesses. The original lockdowns were essentially to buy time to build up hospital/health infrastructure. Lets focus on resurrecting that & on avoiding mortality. https://t.co/sRoWonrJEp anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 29, 2021

The Maharashtra government on Sunday, April 4, imposed a fresh set of curbs comprising a weekend lockdown and a night curfew on weekdays to stem the surge in coronavirus cases in the state.

The restrictions were announced by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray following a Cabinet meeting chaired by him. The night curfew in Maharashtra will be in effect from 8 PM to 7 AM, whereas the weekend lockdown will be in force from 8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC will be in place during the day on weekdays. The measures will be in force until April 30.

Meanwhile, essential services are excused from the ambit of the said restrictions.

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 57,074 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest one-day surge in the state ever since the pandemic began last year.

