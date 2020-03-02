'Thank you for taking me to Taj Mahal,' says Ivanka Trump to Diljit Dosanjh

Bollywood actor and Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh has once again caught the attention of netizens after he posted a photoshopped picture of himself with Ivanka Trump. US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, who was in India last week, had visited Taj Mahal, along with her family.

Thereafter, on Sunday, Dosanjh posted a picture of himself with Ivanka in front of Taj Mahal. He also jokingly added in the caption, "Me & Ivanka...Piche hee Pey Gaee Kehndi Taj Mahal Jana Taj Mahal Jana...Mai Fer Ley Geya Hor Ki Karda". (She was after my life to take her to the Taj Mahal. So I took her).



Me & Ivanka



Piche hee Pey Gaee Kehndi Taj Mahal Jana Taj Mahal Jana..



Mai Fer Ley Geya Hor Ki Karda pic.twitter.com/Pnztfxz7m0 DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) March 1, 2020 Subsequently, Ivanka retweeted Dosanjh's post and replied to him in an amused tone with a winking face emoji. Ivanka wrote, "Thank you for taking me to the spectacular Taj Mahal, Diljit Dosanjh! It was an experience I will never forget". Thank you for taking me to the spectacular Taj Mahal, @diljitdosanjh!



It was an experience I will never forget! https://t.co/VgqFuYBRIg Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 1, 2020 Dosanjh continued the banter and said, "Thanks Ivanka Trump. I Tried Explaining Everybody that it's not a photoshop face. See You Soon," Dosanjh said on Twitter. He also invited her to visit Ludhiana. "Next Visit LUDHIANA For Sure," Dosanjh told Ivanka. OMG :



Thx @IvankaTrump I Tried Explaining Everybody that its not a Photoshop See You Soon ... Next Visit LUDHIANA For Sure



HUN KARO GAL https://t.co/VD8wvMgDHP DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) March 1, 2020 After this Twitter conversation between Dosanjh and Ivanka, netizens shared memes and commented on the post. 1. Hum rista pakka samjhe? R O H A N (@iam_shimorekato) March 1, 2020 2. Pati, Patni aur Woh pic.twitter.com/zMfdH0obb5 Avinav Gahlot (@bharat__wale) March 1, 2020 3. @narendramodi sir dekhiye aapke pith piche Kya chal rh h Pranesh Majumder (@PraneshMajumde2) March 1, 2020

Dosanjh had once posted a comment on celebrity beauty mogul Kylie Jenner and wrote, "Je Tere Charche Nu Honde Hollywood..Ethey Munde Nu Jaane Bollywood. Keep It Up Soneya".

The Udta Punjab actor also commented on Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot's Instagram post.

Gadot shared a photo of herself prepping some salad for her kids with caption- "Love love love chopping fresh veggies for the ultimate salad for my babies".

On this post, Dosanjh wrote, "Acha gal sunn... aj gobi wale pranthe bana li... daee mai fadh ley aunga..." which basically means "Keep gobi parantha ready, I'll get the dahi".