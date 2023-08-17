'That's a bug everyone wants': Netizens react as Uber shows Rs 6 fare for a ride in Bengaluru

Tech city Bengaluru is often in the limelight on social media for several reasons including traffic congestion, skyrocketing rents to its thriving startup culture, and sometimes there are reasons which are completely unexpected. In one such case, a user on X, formerly known as Twitter, left everyone amazed after she shared a screenshot of an auto ride available for as low as Rs 6.

Mahima Chandak took to X to share the screengrab that revealed an unbelievably low fare of Rs 6. "This has to be a bug," she wrote.

This has to be a bug pic.twitter.com/X2gyUCLLNU — Mahima Chandak (@mahima_chandak) August 16, 2023

The post quickly went viral on the platform, with many users sharing their reactions. While some joked that they would also like to encounter such a bug, others shared their own experiences of similar glitches.

"Funny thing. I noticed this bug yesterday and the price was zero. 35% discount. Needless to say no driver accepted my ride," a user wrote. Another added, "Ever since I got this “offer” I have never been offered a ride".

A third added, "Why don’t I get bugs like this". "That's a bug everyone wants," a fourth stated.

A fifth user stated, "Curious to know a driver's reaction when he sees the amount he gets."

And the driver who accepts this ride deserves a hug 🤗😅😂 — Akshat Jain (@Akshatstwt) August 16, 2023

That's a bug everyone wants — Mayank Rai (@realmayankrai) August 17, 2023

Were you able to book it finally? — Aanshul Sadaria (@AanshulSadaria) August 17, 2023

The kind of bug I like. — Amit Kumar Jha (@iaktech) August 16, 2023

Wonder what’ll happen if fare goes below Rs. 40, assuming that’s not the base fare. — shrey 🍉 (@wutamelonshrey) August 16, 2023

The post has garnered over 40,000 likes so far.

Recently, in another case, a woman received “an ultimatum” from her auto driver. The woman named Aishwarya, shared a screenshot of her chat with an auto driver on X. She captioned her post as, “Booked an auto today. The driver gave me an ultimatum”. She also tagged ‘@PeakBengaluru’ in her post.

The photo shows three messages from the auto driver. The driver reached the destination and sent a text “I’ve reached”, then he sent the same text again. And in his third message he simply wrote, “Time is over.”

The woman, however, did not make it clear whether she was able to board her auto successfully or not.

Also Read: Zepto co-founder asks for student's CV directly after his post on job application goes viral; see details