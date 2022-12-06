'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri tenders apology to Delhi HC over remarks on Justice Muralidhar

'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri on Tuesday tendered an unconditional apology before the Delhi High Court for tweets accusing Justice S Muralidhar of being biased as he granted bail to activist Gautam Navlakha.

The apology came as the High Court had initiated contempt of court proceedings against Agnihotri. In an affidavit submitted before the High Court, Agnihotri filed an unconditional apology in connection with the tweets. However, the High Court has asked the filmmaker to remain present personally in court for the hearing.

The High Court has asked Agnihotri to remain present in court on the next date of hearing in March 2023.

Navlakha is one of the accused in the Bhima Koregaon case in 2018, which relates to a caste violence in a village near Pune.

Last month, the Supreme Court allowed the house arrest of Gautam Navlakha with certain conditions. The Supreme Court further added in its order that Navlakha will deposit an amount of Rs 2,40,000 as expenses to be borne by making available police personnel to place him under house arrest.

