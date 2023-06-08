‘The Kashmir Files’ producer donates 10,000 free tickets for 'Adipurush' in Telangana

The Kashmir Files and Karikeya 2 producer Abhishek Aggarwal announced on Wednesday that he would be donating 10,000 tickets for the Prabhas-starrer Adipurush “out of devotion to Lord Ram”.

Aggarwal will be donating the 10,000 tickets to government schools, orphanages and old age homes in Telangana, he declared on Twitter.

Aggarwal wrote on Twitter: “Adipurush is a once in a lifetime movie which needs to be celebrated by one and all. Out of my devotion for Lord Shree Ram, I have decided to give 10,000+ tickets to the Government schools, Orphanages & Old Age Homes across Telangana for free.”

Fill the Google form with your… pic.twitter.com/1PbqpW9Eh6 — Abhishek Agarwal 🇮🇳 (@AbhishekOfficl) June 7, 2023

The Kashmir Files producer shared a Google form link that interested people could fill out to register and avail the tickets. In addition to the form, he also shared contact details.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Adipurush team announced that upon release, one seat in every theatre would be kept for Lord Hanuman. The gesture was to celebrate the beliefs of the people, the team said.

"Lord Hanuman appears wherever the Ramayana is recited. It is our belief. Respecting this belief, every theatre screening Prabhas' Rama-starrer Adipurush will reserve one seat for Lord Hanuman without selling it,” the Adipurush team said in a released statement.

“Hear the history of paying respects to the greatest devotee of Rama. We started this great work in an unknown way. We all must see the Adipurusha built with great grandeur and grandeur in the presence of Lord Hanuman," it continued.

Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, Adipurush will release on June 16. The film will depict the events of the Ramayana, with Prabhas playing the role of Lord Ram.

The film was scheduled for an early premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, but that has now been cancelled.