The Kerala Story: Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea seeking stay on the film's release

The Supreme Court on May 2 refused to entertain a plea seeking a stay on the scheduled release of the movie 'The Kerala Story' stating that that it's a "worst kind of hate speech" and an "audio-visual propaganda".

A bench of Justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna was told by senior advocate Kapil Sibal and advocate Nizam Pasha that the trailer of the movie, which is scheduled to be released on Friday (May 5), has garnered 16 million views, news agency PTI reported.

This movie is the worst kind of hate speech, Pasha said, adding "it is a completely audio-visual propaganda".

This comes as The Kerala Story has been under the scanner for claiming that 32,000 girls from the state went missing and later joined the terrorist group, Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

The film has invited criticism with the Kerala's ruling CPI(M) and the opposition Congress party alleging that it is a propaganda movie promoting fake narrative and agenda of right-wing organisations.

"There are varieties of hate speeches. This film has got certification and has been cleared by the board. It's not like a person getting on the podium and starts giving uncontrolled speech. If you want to challenge the release of the movie, you should challenge the certification and through appropriate forum," the bench said.

Justice Nagarathna said the petitioner should first approach the High Court. However, Pasha mentioned that there was no time left as the movie is scheduled to release on Friday.

"This is not a ground. Otherwise, everyone will start coming to the Supreme Court", the bench said.

Pasha stated that is why he has filed an intervention application in the hate speech matter. Justice Joseph said though he may not be advising the petitioner, but for seeking appropriate remedy, a substantial writ petition needs to be filed.

It is to be noted that the film has been granted an 'A' certificate with 10 cuts by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

(With PTI inputs)

