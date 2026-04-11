'Then ​​​​​​​don’t give it at all' : Chef Sanjeev Kapoor refused to accept Padma Shri without his Chef’s uniform, here's why

In an inspiring moment that reflected Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's unwavering pride in his profession, he recalled his experience of receiving the Padma Shri in April 2017.

The renowned chef, who has been instrumental in transforming Indian cuisine on the global stage, explained his deep connection to the chef’s uniform, saying, "For all the years I worked in a hotel as a chef, I wore my full uniform every single day at work."

Advertisement

Related Articles

He emphasized that the uniform was more than just attire; it represented the pride and honour of the profession. "I feel the chef's uniform carries pride and honour, and maybe that's why chefs have reached where they are today," Kapoor added.

In the video series Kahani Khazana, Chef Kapoor shared how his request to wear his chef's uniform was initially turned down, with organisers citing a protocol that required him to wear traditional Indian attire instead.

Determined to uphold the dignity of his profession, Chef Sanjeev made a bold stand, stating, "If you don't want to give me the Padma Shri in this, then don't give it at all." His refusal was clear and firm.

Despite the initial resistance, Chef Sanjeev’s stand paid off. "I arrived at Rashtrapati Bhavan, and without any argument or problem, I received the Padma Shri in my chef's uniform," he recalled. For Kapoor, this wasn’t just a personal triumph. "I feel the Padma Shri I received is not just for me, it's for the entire chef community," he remarked, highlighting the significance of the honor for his fellow chefs across India.

Advertisement

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s pride in his work and his profession is also reflected in his other recognitions, including the National Award for 'Best Chef of India' for his contribution to Indian cuisine.

Born on April 10, 1964, in Amritsar, Sanjeev Kapoor was drawn to the culinary world from a young age.

He trained at the prestigious Institute of Hotel Management, Catering and Nutrition in Delhi, where his passion for cooking blossomed.

Kapoor’s career began in the kitchens of various luxury hotels, where he honed his skills in Indian and international cuisine.

He later rose to fame through his popular television show Khana Khazana, which brought Indian cooking into millions of homes. Over the years, he has become one of India’s most celebrated chefs, expanding his influence beyond television to writing cookbooks, running culinary schools, and launching his own restaurant chain.

Advertisement

Chef Kapoor's journey has not only elevated Indian cuisine but also reshaped the way it is perceived globally.