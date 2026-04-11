As tensions between Washington and Tehran enter a fragile diplomatic phase, billionaire investor Ray Dalio has issued a stark warning: the ultimate outcome of the conflict will hinge on one strategic chokepoint — the Strait of Hormuz.

In a detailed post on X (formally twitter), Dalio argued that despite both sides claiming victory and engaging in negotiations, the real “final battle” lies ahead. “It all comes down to who controls the Strait of Hormuz,” he wrote, calling it the decisive factor that could reshape global power dynamics, financial markets, and the existing world order.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Why Hormuz Matters

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes, handling a significant share of global energy supplies. Dalio warned that if Iran retains control or even leverage over the passage, it would be seen as a strategic victory over the United States.

Such an outcome, he said, would signal a failure of American power — military, political, and economic — and could have sweeping consequences:

Disruption to global oil flows and trade

Economic shocks across markets

Weakening of US alliances, especially in the Gulf

Potential erosion of the US-led global order

Dalio framed this scenario as historically significant, comparing it to the Suez Crisis, which marked the decline of British global dominance.

A test of American power

Advertisement

Dalio placed the spotlight squarely on Donald Trump, arguing that the ability to ensure free passage through Hormuz will determine whether the US is perceived as a global leader — or a declining power.

“If the US doesn’t win control of Hormuz, it will be judged to have lost,” Dalio noted, adding that the consequences could mirror past imperial declines where dominant powers lost control over key trade routes.

Conversely, a decisive US-led effort to secure the strait — potentially with allied naval support — could reinforce confidence in American strength, stabilise markets, and reaffirm its global leadership.

War of endurance, Not just firepower

Dalio also highlighted a critical asymmetry: endurance. He suggested Iran’s strategy may rely on prolonging the conflict, betting on the limited tolerance of the American public for long, costly wars — an echo of past conflicts in Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

Advertisement

“In war, one’s ability to withstand pain is even more important than one’s ability to inflict pain,” he wrote, warning that a drawn-out conflict could weaken US resolve and strain alliances.

No easy diplomatic exit

While negotiations are underway, Dalio dismissed the idea of a durable agreement. “Everyone knows that no agreement will resolve this war,” he said, predicting that the most intense phase of the conflict — the “final battle” — is yet to come.

He warned that escalation risks remain high, including threats to regional oil infrastructure and global supply chains, especially if military confrontation intensifies around Hormuz.

Global ripple fffects

Dalio emphasised that the consequences of this clash will extend far beyond the Middle East. The outcome could influence:

Global capital flows and currency markets

Gold and debt market dynamics

Strategic positioning of powers like China and Russia

Stability across regions including Europe and Asia

He linked the conflict to his broader “Big Cycle” theory, which examines the rise and fall of global powers through debt cycles, political shifts, geopolitical tensions, technological changes, and external shocks.

Dalio’s central message is clear: the battle for the Strait of Hormuz is not just about regional dominance — it is a potential turning point in global history.

Advertisement

If the US secures the strait, it could reinforce decades of geopolitical leadership. If it fails, Dalio warns, it may accelerate a shift in the balance of power — one that markets, allies, and adversaries will respond to swiftly.