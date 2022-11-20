'There must be a method to his madness': Harsh Goenka defends Elon Musk, says give him some time 

RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka is a frequent Twitter user who shares interesting posts with his 1.7 million followers. His Twitter feed has content for users of all ages, from motivational to fascinating to million-dollar life lessons.

Now, Goenka has something to say about the hullabaloo over a flurry of decisions by Musk. He said that people are underestimating the genius of Elon Musk.

Goenka said Musk was ahead of his time with his other businesses, including Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Company, and that there must be "a method to his madness.”

"We are underestimating the genius of Elon Musk. There must be a method to his madness. Whether it was Tesla, SpaceX or Boring co, he was ahead of his times. He surely has a game plan with #Twitter which we just can’t comprehend. Let’s give him time before we predict its death," He said.

Goenka had previously written a post titled "Merits of Working Hard" before sharing an old video of Elon Musk.

Musk revealed in the video that he and his brother had to rent a small office and sleep on a couch when they started their first business. He continued by saying that they took showers at the Young Men's Christian Association and worked nonstop to establish their business. Musk also recommended that people work nonstop, especially if they were just starting a business.

According to reports, the CEOs of Tesla and SpaceX gave their speech during the undergraduate ceremony at the USC Marshall School of Business in 2014.

Social media users gave mixed reactions to the post. A user wrote. "While I too am optimistic that Twitter will survive and thrive, what I am not sure of is his intent. What color and form will @Twitter take and what will be its stated editorial policy. Agree, I guess one will have to wait and see. @elonmusk."

Another Twitter user wrote, "Sir, he is a businessman, I am sure you have seen numerous decks. What you are presented is not exactly what you end up buying. It’s a huge buyout, it will settle. He’s already got his eyeball space."

"Even Alexander failed at last. Hard work brings success, success brings ego, and ego brings failure. Elon at the third stage now," a user tweeted.

Ever since Musk took control of Twitter, he has been in the spotlight. Musk announced a number of layoffs, including those of the top executives, shortly after assuming control of the company. He then declared that a subscription fee would be charged for the blue tick verification.

The rollout of the feature had to be temporarily paused last week due to a number of problems. After the blue tick was made available for subscription, many phony accounts that assumed the identities of well-known people were successful in obtaining a blue tick. To address these problems, Twitter was forced to pause the feature.



