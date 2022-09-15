These 4 female actors met conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar in Tihar jail, also received cash and expensive gifts

Multi-millionaire conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's case has now taken another twist involving 4 actors and models who received expensive gifts and money. The actors and models -- Nikita Tamboli, Chahat Khanna, Sophia Singh and Arusha Patil -- allegedly met Sukesh Chandrashekhar in Tihar jail, India Today reported. All these four actors went to meet Sukesh through his associate Pinky Irani.

Pinky Irani introduced Sukesh by different names to the actors, and, in exchange for their visit, they received money and gifts such as items from luxury brand Gucci, LV bags, Versace watch and many more from the conman. Arusha Patil, out of all these four actors, admitted that she was introduced to Sukesh by Pinky Irani but denied reports of meeting him in Tihar Jail. However, ED, in its chargesheet, alleged that she had received money into her bank account from the conman.

Big boss fame Nikita Tamboli in a statement also claimed that Pinky Irani introduced her to Sukesh Chandrasekhar as 'Shekhar'. Pinky Irani had mentioned him as a friend who also happened to be a South Indian producer.

The ED chargesheet mentioned, “It was further revealed that on two occasions Nikita Tamboli met the accused, Sukesh Chandrasekhar, inside the Tihar Jail, Delhi at his office, maintained there. During the first meeting in April, 2018, the accused Pinky Irani received an amount to the tune of Rs 10 lakh in cash from Sukesh Chandrasekhar, out of which she gave cash to the tune of Rs. 1.5 lakh to Nikita Tamboli. On the second occasion, after two to three weeks of her first meeting, she went alone to meet Sukesh Chandrasekhar where she was given cash to the tune of Rs 2 lakh and one Gucci Bag by the accused Sukesh Chandrasekhar."

Chahat Khanna, who appeared in the serial Bade Acche Lagtey Hain, informed ED that she was introduced to Sukesh by Pinky Irani as Shekhar Redyy, an owner of a South Indian TV channel. According to Khanna’s recorded statement, Pinky had called her around January-February 2018 and wanted her to make an appearance for a fund-raising event for a 'very good friend of hers' but that didn’t happen.

Pinky had introduced herself as Angel, who owns a talent agency based in LA, Dubai and Mumbai also that she is a lawyer by profession and stays in LA and travels for work. During Chahat Khanna's jail visit, Sukesh told her that he has been framed in some election voting scam. Sukesh had introduced himself as Shekhar and a relative of politician Jayalalitha.



