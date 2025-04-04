'They are begging for H1Bs': Reddit on 10 hours of interview, cumbersome 7-stage hiring process

Job selection processes can often be very gruelling and cumbersome for candidates more often than not. A user recently shared the screenshot of an extensive interview roadmap, which has now gone viral on Reddit.

The user, who goes by Duifer, wrote: "Friend of mine got sent this by a recruiter." The roadmap detailled a rigorous 7-step selection process, totalling more than 10 hours.

The process featured a recruiter phone interview of 45 minutes for initial screening of candidates to assess basic qualifications and alignment with the company and an at-home Ruby coding assessment of 30 minutes to test the candidate's technical skills in a controlled environment.

After this, the company proceeds to a 60-minute interview with the hiring manager to get a deeper understanding of the candidate's experience, problem-solving skills, and overall fit for the job role.

The most gruelling of all rounds is the final interview loop, which is 4 hours long.

Wait what? Yes, that's right. This loop features 4 separate interviews, spanning 60 minutes each, with each of them evaluating a different aspect of the candidate's capabilities.

The system design interview is aimed at assessing a candidate's ability to architect and scale complex systems whereas the coding interview focuses on problem-solving and algorithmic thinking.

While the interaction and impact interview evaluates a candidate's ability to work within teams and their willingness to contribute to company goals, the product and delivery interview tests their understanding of the company's product and their approach to execution.

Such a gruelling interview process left Redditors unimpressed, with many claiming that such companies are begging for candidates with H-1B visas. Some even said that they found that such a long interview to be completely absurd.

"They are begging for H1Bs. Skip," a user said.

"Why would companies want H1Bs? Do they accept lower pay or something?" a second user asked.

"Harder for them to leave, because leaving means you have to go home or find another company to sponsor your visa, so you can push them harder," another user explained.

"I'd be withdrawing my application from consideration and making sure they know it is due to the ridiculous interview process," a fourth user commented.

"As someone who conducted tech interviews, this is absurd. Just imagine how many hours of their devs and managers go to interviews and checking assignments," yet another user wrote.

"At some point we have to stop agreeing to do this shit," a Redditor noted.