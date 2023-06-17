‘They could have been careful’: Iconic DD show Ramayan’s director Moti Sagar on Adipurush

Moti Sagar, one of the directors of the iconic television show ‘Ramayan based on the mythological epic, has expressed his thoughts on the approach taken by the team behind the film Adipurush. Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush received criticism on social media for its subpar visual effects and colloquial dialogues, particularly regarding Lord Hanuman's lines in the 'Lanka Dahan' sequence, among others.

Moti Sagar, who worked on the 1987 show Ramayan alongside his father Ramanand Sagar and brother Prem Sagar, spoke to PTI and remarked, "Certain dialogues, which I am reading in the news and on Twitter, I can say they could have been careful." He further commented on the writer, stating, "He must have thought of making the film more attractive for the common man, who speaks such language."

He acknowledged that the filmmakers may have aimed to appeal to the general audience by employing colloquial language. Adipurush, a retelling of the Ramayana, hit theatres on Friday with Prabhas playing the role of Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. The multilingual film, produced by T-Series, was released nationwide in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil.

Critics and viewers noted the oversimplified language used by the characters, particularly Hanuman portrayed by Devdatta Nage. Moti Sagar explained that the makers approached the film with a superhero movie mindset to resonate with a younger audience. "They must have believed that today's generation would accept something akin to Marvel comics and other similar works, something that would connect with them more. Perhaps, they thought they could tell the same story of the Ramayana but in their own language, making it more relatable," he added.

Sagar highlighted that creating Ramayan as a television serial allowed them to delve deep into the mythological epic, a feat challenging to accomplish within the span of a three-hour film. He noted, "This is a totally different genre. I wouldn't compare the 'Ramayan' we made with this film. I've heard that a lot of effort has gone into the making of this movie, including the music and everything else. The big stars have all worked hard."

With a budget of Rs 500 crore, Adipurush is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. The makers claimed that the film grossed Rs 140 crore on its opening day, Friday.

