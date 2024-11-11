'This ad made me change my plans': Indians are loving the Sri Lankan Airlines' new ad celebrating Ramayana- WATCH

Sri Lankan Airlines has launched a captivating new advertisement that has quickly gained popularity among Indian viewers. The ad creatively highlights the rich cultural heritage of Sri Lanka through the lens of the Hindu epic, the Ramayana, inviting audiences to explore the island nation’s historical connections to the ancient tale.

The five-minute video features a journey along the ‘Ramayana Trail’, showcasing significant sites in Sri Lanka that are believed to be linked to the epic. Notable locations highlighted in the advertisement include Ravan’s Cave near Ella, where the demon king Ravan is said to have kept Sita, and the Seetha Amman Temple—also known as the Ashok Vatika Sita Temple—maintained by the Indian Tamil community in Sri Lanka.

The campaign aims to promote Sri Lanka as a premier tourism destination, specifically targeting Indian tourists and devotees of Lord Ram. The ad also references the mythical Ram Setu, a bridge purportedly built by Lord Ram’s monkey army, connecting Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu to Sri Lanka's coast.

In the most memorable moment in the ad, a child inquires whether the bridge still exists, to which his grandmother responds, “Yes, you can still see it today.” She further emphasizes, "All the places in the Ramayana are real. Today, we know Lanka as Sri Lanka."

Here is the ad:

Relive the epic of The Ramayana Trail



Embark on a journey through Sri Lanka’s legendary landscapes with SriLankan Holidays, offering a fully customized experience tailored just for you. Every step of your adventure is designed to bring out the grandeur and glory in the ancient… pic.twitter.com/jctUhc4JKn — SriLankan Airlines (@flysrilankan) November 8, 2024

The advertisement has sparked significant engagement on social media, with many users praising Sri Lankan Airlines for its innovative approach to promoting tourism while celebrating shared cultural narratives.

One user commented on the video on X, saying, "I was planning a trip to Tokyo with friends next year. But this advertisement made me to change my plans to Sri Lanka now. Didn't know, that Sri Lankans have conserved those historical places till date. Very well made advertisement. Thank you. Jai Shri Ram."

Another person commented, "I’m thrilled to see the revival of the Ramayana tourism project in Sri Lanka! As one of the early contributors to this initiative back in 2008, After 16 years, it’s heartening to witness its resurgence."

A third user detailing his sentiment said, "It’s inspiring to see Sri Lanka embrace the Ramayana to highlight their cultural heritage and attract tourism! The Ramayana isn’t just a story; it’s an epic that has united people across generations and borders."

Further echoing the sentiment of secularism the same user continued, "Yet here in India, we often see resistance from so-called “seculars” who treat any acknowledgement of our rich Hindu heritage as somehow divisive. It’s time we celebrate the beauty and depth of our own traditions with pride, just like Sri Lanka is doing. Our epics, like the Ramayana, are treasures that deserve to be honoured, not sidelined."