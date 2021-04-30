This doctor shows what it's like wearing PPE gear for 15 hours; check out the viral post

The ongoing unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases has pushed the healthcare infrastructure of the country to the brink of collapse. Healthcare workers in the country have been pushed to their limits as they do their best to save as many lives as possible. A recent viral post has visualised how stressed the medical infrastructure and healthcare workers are at this point during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A doctor recently shared a post on social media in which he is seen drenched in sweat as a result of him wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) gear continuously for around 15 hours. The post was shared on Twitter by a user identified as Doctor Sohil on Wednesday and since then had garnered thousands of likes and retweets.

Sohil shared two photos of himself. One is of him wearing PPE gear. In the second photo, Sohil can be seen completely drenched in sweat from wearing the PPE gear for more than 15 hours straight.

In the caption of the viral post, Sohil wrote, "Proud to serve the nation".

In the Twitter thread attached to the viral tweet, Doctor Sohil stated, on behalf of all doctors, that people are going through a difficult time but it is still necessary to practice social distancing. He also urged people to get themselves vaccinated as it is the only solution to staying safe from contracting the coronavirus.

"On behalf of all the doctors and health workers, I would like to say that we are working very hard to stay away from our family, sometimes just one step from the positive patient, and sometimes from the seriously ill elderly. Are an inch away. I request everyone to please go for vaccinations. This is the only solution! Be safe," wrote in the Twitter thread.

Meanwhile, India reported 3,86,452 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. As per the Union Health Ministry's latest bulletin, India recorded 3,498 COVID-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours.

(Edited by Mohammad Haaris Beg)

